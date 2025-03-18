‘It was pre planned’: BJP MLA reveals how Hindus were selectively targeted by Muslim mobs during riots in Nagpur

Hours after frenzied Muslim mobs carried out violence, vandalism and arson in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, BJP MLA Pravin Datke on Tuesday (18th March) pointed out that the riots were pre-planned.

“There were 4 shops. 2 belonged to Hindus and 2 belonged to Muslims. The shops belonging to Hindus were only burnt. Nothing happened to the shops of the Muslims,” Pravin Datke emphasised.

He pointed out how a cart belonging to an elderly Hindu woman was broken but no harm was caused to a cart belonging to a Muslim vendor. Datke highlighted that CCTVs were first strategically broken before the mobs went on a rampage.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Nagpur violence | BJP MLA (Nagpur Central) Pravin Datke says, "I have reached here this early morning. This entire thing was preplanned. After an agitation yesterday morning, an incident took place at Ganesh Peth police station, then everything was… pic.twitter.com/pnhEGomViZ — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025

“I spoke to the CP (Commissioner of Police), this is a sensitive area…We called PI Sanjay Singh for two hours but his phone was off…We had been reaching out to the police. When the police reached here, everything was done here,” he slammed the police for inaction.

“I will also speak to the CM… the images of the perpetrators are in the DVRs. We will provide it to the police…It is regrettable that yesterday, the police did not stand with the Hindu citizens…PIs like Sanjay Singh don’t listen to the citizens…A large part of the mob came from the outside,” Pravin Datke concluded.