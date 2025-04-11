Nainar Nagendran will be new Tamil Nadu BJP chief, outgoing head K Annamalai proposed his name

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran will be the new chief of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit. He will replace the current head K Annamalai. Nagendran’s name was proposed by outgoing chief K Annamalai.

Nagendran was the only person to file the nomination for the post of state president, hence winning uncontested.

Nagendran was earlier with the AIADMK, winning from Tirunelveli twice on their ticket, in 2001 and 2011 respectively. He even served as Minister for Electricity, Industry and Transport in AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu from 2001 to 2006.

Nagendran’s appointment as chief of Tamil Nadu BJP comes at a crucial time when the party is looking to position itself as a serious challenger to ruling DMK, and is looking to revive its alliance with his former party, AIADMK.

Notably, in 2017, Nagendran had left AIADMK to join BJP.