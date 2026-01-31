A shocking incident from Nalasopara, Palghar district, Maharashtra, has triggered widespread anger after a young man was beaten and publicly humiliated by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The incident came to light after a video surfaced online showing the youth being assaulted, partially stripped, and dragged half-naked along the road.

The video spread quickly on social media, leading to strong reactions and debates about political intolerance in Maharashtra.

The youth has been identified as Suraj Mahendra Shirke. Over the past few days, he had reportedly posted vulgar and abusive comments on Facebook and other social media platforms. These posts targeted senior political leaders, including Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, and Aditya Thackeray.

Party supporters claimed that the comments ‘crossed the limits of decency’ and were ‘grossly insulting’, as they questioned the leaders’ credibility and used offensive language against the above-mentioned political leaders.

The situation worsened after MNS sub-divisional president Kiran Nakashe and other party workers received information about Shirke’s location in the Nalasopara area. After this information, a group of workers traced him and attacked him. The violence did not stop with the beating, as the youth was undressed and dragged half-naked on the road for nearly one-and-a-half kilometres.

The act of public humiliation was recorded and later circulated widely on social media, triggering sharp criticism and concern.

After the incident, Kiran Nakashe shared a post on social media defending the actions of the workers. In his statement, he said that anyone who uses obscene language against political leaders who are respected like gods by party supporters will face consequences, regardless of their background.

His remarks further added to the backlash, with many questioning how violence could be justified in response to social media posts.

The incident briefly created tension in parts of Nalasopara, following which police presence in the area was increased to prevent any further trouble. As the video continues to circulate online, serious questions are being raised about mob justice, freedom of expression, and the responsibility of the police to deal with such matters through legal means instead of allowing public punishment.