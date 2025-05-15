Nauman Ilahi sent pictures of Indian railway stations to Pakistan, used to charge ₹5000 for 1 photo, arrested

Pakistani spy Nauman Ilahi, who was caught from Panipat in Haryana, has made some big revelations. Nauman used to send India’s intelligence information to Pakistan. He used to send photos, videos and maps of railway stations in particular. He used to charge 4 to 5 thousand rupees for every photo sent through WhatsApp and other social media.

Investigative agencies had received inputs about Nauman that he was in contact with phone numbers from Pakistan. The spy was arrested on Saturday (May 10, 2025). Initial investigation revealed that he is originally from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. He was currently living with his married sister Zeenat in Panipat. Brother-in-law Irfan said that Nauman had come to Pakistan only 4 months ago.

SP Gangaram Poonia said that Nauman used to do different jobs while living in Panipat. Under the cover of these jobs, he used to keep an eye on every movement in the country. Then he used to give information about this to Pakistan. Investigation has also revealed that his aunts live in Pakistan. Nauman was also trying to get a Pakistani passport.