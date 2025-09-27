

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the UNGA faced significant protests and even a walkout by over 100 diplomats from over 50 nations on 26 September 2025. However, Netanyahu informed the UNGA that thanks to the works of Israeli intelligence, his address was being live-streamed on all the active cellphones in Gaza.

Essentially, Netanyahu used the UNGA stage to speak to all residents of Gaza and the remaining Hamas leadership, boldly ignoring the boycott calls and the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court. His message was quite clear.

BREAKING: Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that, thanks to Israeli intelligence, this speech is now live on every cellphone in Gaza:



“Lay down your arms, free all 48 hostages. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down.”



pic.twitter.com/PpGLOpjH1v — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 26, 2025

The Israeli PM said, “To the remaining Hamas leaders and to the jailers of our hostages, I now say, lay down your arms. Let my people go. Free the hostages. All of them. The whole 48 of them. Free the hostages now and you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down.