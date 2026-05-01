New Noida Project takes shape: How Yogi govt’s game-changer move would transform UP and benefit farmers

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Noida is witnessing rapid industrial and urban expansion. Amidst the development wave, the BJP government has rolled out another mega project Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) or simply the New Noida Project. The initiative is reported to cover notified areas across 20 villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 60 villages in Bulandshahr.

Interestingly, farmers are going to be among the major beneficiaries of this project as the government has decided to purchase land from farmers on a mutually agreed basis, at a rate of ₹4,300 per square meter. Farmers in the designated villages will coordinate with the Noida Authority office for the sale of their land and the receipt of compensation. A budget of Rs 1000 crore has been set aside for compensation disbursal.

The state government has set a target of acquiring and developing around 3165 hectares of land by the financial year 2027.

Notably, the New Noida Project was first notified in August 2017, and the government has accelerated its progress after approving the Master Plan 2041. Reports say that this mega project will be completed in four phases by 2041 and will cover around 20,911.29 hectares of land.