Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani faces controversy ahead of the mayoral election in New York City, which is expected to be held on 4th November this year. The controversy erupted after a photo of Mamdani inside a temple, wearing shoes while others around him stood barefoot, went viral on social media, drawing criticism for disrespecting Hindu traditions.

Some users are criticising Mamdani for disrespecting Hindu culture and calling it an insult to the Hindu religion. There has been a debate online. People are raising questions about the honour of Hindu rituals. Besides, some users informed Zohran Mamdani that he could at least have respected his mother’s religion.

Zohran Mamdani is not a Hindu. He may not have known that we do not wear shoes inside the temple. He clearly does not want to follow others who are with him and are not wearing the shoes. It was responsibility of this photo op seeking group to demand he takes off his shoes and… pic.twitter.com/GNvgbf55pv — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) October 8, 2025

Mamdani’s mother is a Hindu and his father a Muslim. Mamdani had previously taken pride in being Hindu. But after this incident, his election campaign attempt has been mired in controversy. Critics stated that at least his companions should have reminded him to remove his shoes when he went into the temple.

He previously faced criticism for making anti-Hindu remarks, including calling the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a “symbol of oppression” and describing its inauguration as a “celebration of mosque demolition.” Mamdani had also drawn outrage for calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “war criminal” and accusing him of being responsible for the “genocide of Muslims.”

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to the post, with one saying: “Most disturbed by the fact that he’s wearing shoes inside” “That he wore shoes inside a temple says a lot about how much he respects Hindus. This made me sick to my stomach,” another wrote.

However, a few of Mamdani’s supporters defended him, asserting that “Sir, it is the area to walk to the shoe stand. The temple door is behind him, and is not open.” “I have walked here with shoes at least a hundred times. When I arrive at the temple from the parking on Smart St., NY Ganesh Temple is the oldest temple in North America and supports several civic efforts in NYC,” the person added.