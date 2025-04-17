No stay in Waqf Amendment Act: SC asks Central govt to respond in 7 days, and ensure no appointments are made to council or board 

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Solicitor General of India has stated on record that the Central government will respond within a week regarding the issues raised by the apex court in the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

The Solicitor General has also assured the Court that no appointments will be made to the Waqf Council or any Waqf Board while the Court hears the petitions against the Act.

Solicitor General also assured that till the next date of hearing, Waqf, including Waqf-by-user already registered or declared by way of notification, shall neither be denotified nor will the Collector change.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar and Justice K.V. Vishwanathan is hearing all the petitions against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 since Wednesday, 16 April.

Next hearing in the case will occur a week later when the Central government files its response. The SC has ruled out a complete stay before the Central govt’s response.