Non-Hindus won’t be allowed to enter Gangotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath and Mukhba: Temple committees declare to enforce entry restrictions

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has asked for a ban on the admission of non-Hindus in response to a local temple council resolution. The development took place on 25th January (Sunday). Part of the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, the temples are located in Uttarakhand, tucked away in the lap of the Himalayas.

The committee stated that the decision will be imposed on Mukhba, the winter residence of Maa Ganga, as well as the centuries-old shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath. Suresh Semwal, the chairman of the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee, affirmed that the prohibition against non-Hindus entering the dham and mukhba will certainly be stongly enacted.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the “administration will act according to the recommendations of the committees and institutions managing the state’s pilgrimage sites” in response to the move.

A proposal to forbid non-Hindus from entering Badrinath, Kedarnath and other temples under Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) authority will be presented at the committee’s next board meeting, according to Bharatiya Janata Party leader and the committee’s chairman Hemant Dwivedi. He underlined the importance of preserving the state’s religious and cultural customs.

He mentioned, “Historically, entry to temples across Kedarnath and Mana regions has been restricted to Hindus. During non-BJP governments, these traditions were often overlooked. Steps will now be taken to ensure full compliance,” reported India Today.

Dhami’s orders to eliminate unlawful mazars or dargahs throughout the state were also commended by Dwivedi. He described the action as a major step in improving the region’s religious identity, cultural legacy alongside upholding law and order. He added that Uttarakhand’s temples and traditions would be further protected via cooperation between the state government and temple committees.

Following a six-month winter hiatus, the Badrinath temple in the Chamoli area will open its doors to devotees on 23rd April. The re-opening date of Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag will be declared on Maha Shivratri while the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarkashi is going to be accessible on 19th April coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya.