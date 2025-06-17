Nothing wrong happened, those promoting obscenity should be stopped: Akal Takht Sahib’s Head Granthi justifies influencer Kanchan Kumari’s murder

Influencer Kanchan Kumari’s dead body was found inside a car in the parking area of Adesh University in Bathinda on June 11. Two suspects, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, have been arrested while the main accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, has fled to the UAE.

Commenting on the murder, Head Granthi of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Malkit Singh said that nothing wrong has happened. Trying to justify the murder, the Head Granthi said, “We should not listen to vulgar songs. This kind of treatment should be meted out to those who indulge in spreading vulgarity and defaming Sikh community. Nothing wrong has happened. This has happened earlier as well.”

Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur or ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, was murdered for the content she posted on social media. Other influencers from the state have also received threats from the main accused in the case Amritpal Singh Mehron.