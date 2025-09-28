A notorious criminal named Naeem Qureshi was killed in police encounter in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information about him, and around 35 cases were registered against him in different police stations in the state. A policeman was injured when Qureshi opened fined on police.

The encounter with Naeem Qureshi took place on Friday evening in the Meerapur police station area of ​​the Muzaffarnagar district. SSP Sanjay Verma stated that Inspector-in-Charge Bablu Singh Verma and his team were conducting checking on the Qutubpur Jhal Canal track. During this time, two men were seen approaching on separate bikes. When they were signalled to stop by the cops, they ran towards the Bhumma outpost.

The police team pursued them, and surrounded them at a place, and asked them to surrender. But the criminals opened fire on the police team instead. Head Constable Kaluram Yadav was injured by a bullet in his arm.

Police returned fire in retaliation, and a criminal was shot and injured, while the other man escaped. The injured man was identified as Naeem Qureshi, who was shifted to a hospital. But he died during the treatment. A pistol and a motorcycle have been recovered from the spot.

The Superintendent of Police has described this encounter as a major success and announced a reward for the entire team. According to the police, Naeem was a former member of the Nafees Kalia gang.

Regarding this matter, Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said, “35 cases were registered against Naeem Qureshi. His name had appeared in several murders and robberies. There was a reward of 1 lakh rupees on his head. Our police officer was also injured during the encounter. During the encounter, a bullet from the criminals also struck the bulletproof jacket of our SHO, Meerapur.”