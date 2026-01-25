Odisha: Koraput district administration revokes order, which banned sale of non-veg food on Republic Day

In Odisha’s Koraput, the District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan issued a formal directive on 23rd January to Block Development Officers, Tahsildars, and Executive Officers, directing them to implement a one-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items, including meat and eggs, on 26th January. However, on Sunday (25th January), the Koraput DC revoked the directive.

“In continuation of this Collectorate Letter No. 93, dated-23.01.2026 regarding prohibition on sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, Egg and other non- vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026 in Koraput District, and whereas the said instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee,” the fresh directive issued by the Koraput DC reads.

The order issued by Collector of Koraput, #Odisha prohibiting sale of non-vegetarian food, including meat and eggs, has been WITHDRAWN.

The previous order had been issued without due diligence. pic.twitter.com/OQetFZyNe3 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 25, 2026

“Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” it continues.