Bengaluru police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrath Kumar Das following the alleged suicide of an employee, K. Aravind (38).

Aravind, who worked with the company’s vehicle homologation division, was found dead on September 28 after allegedly consuming poison at his residence. He reportedly left behind a 28-page handwritten note, detailing sustained harassment at work and financial discrepancies that he claimed pushed him to the brink.

The FIR, lodged based on a complaint by Aravind’s brother Ashwin Kannan, names Aggarwal, Das (Head of Vehicle Homologations and Regulation), and others under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint further alleges that Aravind’s salary and incentives were withheld and cites unexplained financial irregularities of around ₹17.46 lakh following his death.

Police said notices were issued to those named in the FIR, and the accused have submitted their written responses. “We are examining the contents of the death note and bank records. Further investigation is in progress,” an officer involved in the probe stated.

Ola, however, has refuted the allegations, asserting that the FIR has been legally challenged in the Karnataka High Court, which has granted protective orders in its favour.

“During his employment, Aravind never raised any grievance or complaint regarding harassment,” an Ola spokesperson said, adding that Aravind’s role did not involve direct interaction with the company’s top leadership, including Bhavish Aggarwal.

The case has reignited debate around corporate work culture, mental health, and accountability in high-pressure tech environments, with many calling for transparent investigations into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.