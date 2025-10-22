OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair revealed that the content-subscription platform has paid out an astonishing $25 billion to creators since its launch in 2016, a milestone few digital platforms can boast.

“There aren’t many companies that can genuinely say they’ve created wealth for others rather than just chasing profits,” Blair said during an appearance at the Bloomberg Tech Conference in London on Tuesday.

Founded in London, OnlyFans allows creators to share exclusive, paid-for content directly with subscribers. While the platform remains synonymous with adult entertainment, Blair was quick to clarify that its scope has broadened significantly. “It’s not just adult content, it’s content for adults,” she explained, pointing to the growing presence of fitness trainers, chefs, comedians and even athletes.

Among those athletes is Tymal Mills, the English cricketer who partnered with the platform earlier this year. Mills noted that OnlyFans is helping sports professionals, especially from lower-paid disciplines, find alternative income streams. “A lot of athletes are using it to support themselves financially,” he said.

OnlyFans takes a 20% commission on subscriptions and sales of videos, photos and private chats. The company saw explosive growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many performers, models and even celebrities turned to digital monetization amid global lockdowns.

The London-based company has quietly become one of the most profitable businesses on the planet, making an estimated $11 million profit per employee, dwarfing even Silicon Valley’s biggest names. For comparison, Nvidia earns about $1 million, Meta around $837,000, Netflix $621,000, Apple $585,000, and Google $545,000 per staff member, according to analysts.

Despite its success, the company faces an uncertain future as it reportedly explores potential sale offers, with Bloomberg valuing it at around $8 billion. Still, its association with explicit content continues to complicate acquisition talks, raising questions around compliance and online safety.

Meanwhile, the company’s elusive owner, Leonid Radvinsky, has reaped extraordinary profits, receiving $497 million in dividends in 2024 and another $204 million through April this year, according to public filings.

Blair, however, remained tight-lipped on any sale prospects. “The next five years are going to be an interesting time for all of us,” she said, hinting at ongoing diversification efforts to make OnlyFans a broader platform for creators of all kinds, not just those in the adult space.