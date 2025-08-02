Operation Akhal: Army neutralises Lashkar terrorist in Kulgam, 13 eliminated since Pahalgam terror attack

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the Army has neutralized a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in ‘Operation Akhal’. Security forces launched a search operation on Friday night in the forest area of Akhal. The slain terrorist has been identified as Haris Nazir Dar, a resident of Pulwama.

According to reports, Haris, a Category-C terrorist, was on the list of 14 terrorists released by the government after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Army believes that 2–3 more terrorists may still be hiding in the area.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps stated that the operation was launched based on intelligence inputs by a joint team of the Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to Chinar Corps, intermittent and intense firing has been ongoing through the night.

Notably, this is the third encounter in Jammu and Kashmir within a week. Earlier, on July 28, three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed under ‘Operation Mahadev’, and on July 31, two terrorists attempting infiltration near the LoC were neutralized. As per reports, a total of 13 dangerous terrorists have been eliminated since the April 22 Pahalgam attack.