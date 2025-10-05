Operation Kagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah shoots down talks with Maoists, directs them to surrender or be prepared to die

On Saturday (4th October), Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the Modi government would not engage in any talks with Maoists and the only option available to them is to lay down their arms.

While speaking at an event in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, he announced, “Some people want to have talks. I want to make it clear again…What is there to discuss? We have made a lucrative and attractive surrender policy.”

“Drop your weapons. If you use weapons to disrupt the peace in Bastar, then our security forces, the CRPF and the Chhattisgarh police, will together give you a reply. The date, March 2026, is fixed to eradicate Naxalism from the country,” Amit Shah emphasised.

While vowing to make the region free of red terror, the Union Home Minister stated, “Today, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I want to assure you that by March 31, 2026, Naxalities will not be able to stop your development and your rights. “

He reiterated that lack of development was the root casue of Naxalism and that it’s elimination will bring further prosperity to the region, besides the government welfare schemes aimed at benefitting the tribal community.

The Union Home Minister stated that both the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre are dedicated to make Bastar Naxal-free. The remarks of Amit Shah came amid reports about internal conflict between different ranks of Maoists.

He had previously informed that 10500 Naxals, who picked up arms against the Indian State, have surrendered before the Indian government.