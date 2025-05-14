‘Operation Sindoor a decisive victory in modern warfare’: Chair of urban warfare studies John Spencer

John Spencer, a military veteran and the head of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute in New York, has called India’s Operation Sindoor a decisive victory. In multiple social media posts and his popular podcast, Spencer has said, “After just four days of calibrated military action, it is objectively conclusive: India achieved a massive victory.”

In a detailed article shared on X, Spencer wrote, “Operation Sindoor met and exceeded its strategic aims—destroying terrorist infrastructure, demonstrating military superiority, restoring deterrence, and unveiling a new national security doctrine. This was not symbolic force. It was decisive power, clearly applied.”

Spencer’s article mentions the Pahalgam attack on April 22, and adds, “unlike previous attacks, this time India didn’t wait. It didn’t appeal for international mediation or issue a diplomatic demarche. It launched warplanes.”

Calling Operation Sindoor a swift and precisely calibrated military campaign, Spencer added, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the new doctrine unmistakable: “India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.”