Operation Sindoor: Pakistan admits 11 soldiers killed in Indian strikes, 78 injured

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Pakistan has acknowledged the death of at least 11 of its soldiers over the past week amid relentless cross-border fire.

The flare-up follows India’s bold offensive under Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, which saw precision airstrikes obliterate nine major terrorist hubs deep inside Pakistani territory. In retaliation, Pakistan struck back, targeting Indian military and civilian infrastructure — a move that triggered a crushing counterassault by India.

India’s response was swift and punishing: at least eight Pakistani airbases were bombarded, alongside radar stations, air defense systems, and key military facilities. Meanwhile, the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir lit up with intense artillery and small arms fire, as both sides exchanged heavy barrages.

India has said that 35 to 40 Pakistani soldiers were killed in its retaliatory strikes, in addition to over 100 terrorists neutralised — many of them high-value targets. Among those eliminated were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad, all infamously linked to the IC-814 hijacking.