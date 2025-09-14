‘Our cricket team can blow up Somnath Mandir at any time’: Pakistani ‘sports analyst’ Shahnawaz Rana resorts to casual Hinduphobia

A video of a Pakistani sports commentator named Shahnawaz Rana, calling for the destruction of Somnath Mandir in the context of the India Vs Pakistan cricket match, has gone viral on social media.

While speaking on the ‘Sports Roundup’ YouTube channel on Thursday (11th September), Rana claimed, “Pakistan has one such cricket team which can blow up Somnath Mandir at any time…So, do not be disheartened.”

The so-called sports commentator resorted to casual Hinduphobia while discussing the possibility of Pakistan’s victory in cricket match against India, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday (14th September).

"The Pakistan cricket team can even demolish the Somnath Temple any time. So, let's not think this team cannot do anything". ~ Shahnawaz Rana, a Pakistani cricket analyst on the 2025 Asia Cup.



For them, sports and games are not about the nation but about waging a religious war. pic.twitter.com/8dgKrTR70M — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 13, 2025

Last year, a Pakistani ‘journalist’ named Sohrab Barkat went on a Hinduphobic tirade during his analysis of the India Vs South Africa match of the T20 Cricket World Cup final.

He was heard casually mocking Hindu sentiments by invoking the sacred cow (Gaumata) and Lord Vishnu (one of the principal deities of Hinduism).