Sunday, June 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCricket is temporary, hate for Hindus is permanent: Pakistani 'journalist' casually mocks Gaumata and...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Cricket is temporary, hate for Hindus is permanent: Pakistani ‘journalist’ casually mocks Gaumata and Lord Vishnu during analysis of T20 World Cup Final

Recently, former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal abused Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for virtue of being a Sikh and claimed that he should not be allowed to bowl after 12 o' clock.

OpIndia Staff
Cricket is temporary, hate for Hindus is permanent: Pakistani ‘journalist’ casually mocks Gaumata and Lord Vishnu during analysis of T20 World Cup Final
Sohrab barkat, imagery of Gaumata and Lord Vishnu
13

On Saturday (29th June) night, a Pakistani ‘journalist’ named Sohrab Barkat went on a Hinduphobic tirade during his analysis of the India Vs South Africa match of the T20 Cricket World Cup final.

He was heard casually mocking Hindu sentiments by invoking the sacred cow (Gaumata) and Lord Vishnu (one of the principal deities of Hinduism).

“They were supposed to lose against England. However, they performed magic and got away with it. At one time, it was confirmed that India would lose the game,” the Pakistani ‘journalist’ claimed.

“I had even written that Gaumata could not save Indians today. Even if Lord Vishnu would have come to play directly, he could not saved India from losing the match,” Sohrab Barkat brazened out.

He had claimed, “This match was gone and there was no question of turning things around.” It must be mentioned that India went on to win the T20 Cricket World Cup Final against South Africa by 7 runs.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. Recently, former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal abused Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for virtue of being a Sikh and claimed that he should not be allowed to bowl after 12 o’ clock.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: Nasirullah rapes minor boy inside madrassa, absconds after committing the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Nasirullah has been booked under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The cops have now launched a search operation to nab Nasirullah.
Crime

Karnataka: Mirza Sarfaraz detained after 13-year-old pregnant rape victim dies

OpIndia Staff -
One of the suspects identified as 30-year-old Mirza Sarfaraz, resident of Baland Farvez Colony, has been detained by the police for interrogation. The victim's mother alleged that a group of five to seven men visited her house and abducted the victim several times in the last eight months and raped her.

Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward: Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 Internationals

Rohit Sharma’s Team India wins ICC T20 World Cup, Virat, Pandya, Arshdeep shine in the final against South Africa in Barbados

Complaint filed against Mid-Day, Rajdeep Sardesai, Dhruv Rathee and others seeking police probe for fake news claiming ‘EVM unlocked using OTP on phone’

‘Comedian’ Daniel Fernandes’ Hyderabad show cancelled after BJP MLA T Raja Singh warned him over a viral video defaming Jains

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com