On Saturday (29th June) night, a Pakistani ‘journalist’ named Sohrab Barkat went on a Hinduphobic tirade during his analysis of the India Vs South Africa match of the T20 Cricket World Cup final.

He was heard casually mocking Hindu sentiments by invoking the sacred cow (Gaumata) and Lord Vishnu (one of the principal deities of Hinduism).

“They were supposed to lose against England. However, they performed magic and got away with it. At one time, it was confirmed that India would lose the game,” the Pakistani ‘journalist’ claimed.

"Ab gaumata bhi nahi bacha sakti Indians ko, Vishnu bhi niche aa jaye to bhi nahi bacha sakte"



Meet Sohrab Barkat, a Pakistani journalist. Hatred for kafirs is deeply ingrained in their DNA. pic.twitter.com/dFETlLvubE — BALA (@erbmjha) June 30, 2024

“I had even written that Gaumata could not save Indians today. Even if Lord Vishnu would have come to play directly, he could not saved India from losing the match,” Sohrab Barkat brazened out.

He had claimed, “This match was gone and there was no question of turning things around.” It must be mentioned that India went on to win the T20 Cricket World Cup Final against South Africa by 7 runs.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. Recently, former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal abused Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for virtue of being a Sikh and claimed that he should not be allowed to bowl after 12 o’ clock.