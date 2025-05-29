Thursday, May 29, 2025

Pahalgam terror attack mastermind and LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri appears in public, had gone into hiding after Operation Sindoor

Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander and alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, Saifullah Kasuri, has resurfaced. He had crawled into hiding after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’.

He was seen in a Lashkar rally organised to commemorate Pakistan’s nuclear tests. As usual, the rally featured featured inflammatory speeches and anti-India slogans. Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed was also present at the rally.

Disturbingly, the dreaded terrorist was seen sharing the stage with Malik Ahmad Khan, the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Pakistan, once again highlighting the nexus between terrorists and Pakistani establishment.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com