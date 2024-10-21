Pakistan-based Lashkar front claims terror attack in Ganderbal that killed doctor, 6 others

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Ganderbal, Jammu & Kashmir. A doctor and 6 construction workers lost their lives in the deadly terror attack.

Reportedly, TRF chief Sheikh Sajjad Gul, a resident of Srinagar, is the mastermind of the attack. The terror outfit was founded by Sheikh Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Muhammad Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam, a former Hizbul Mujahideen commander.

TRF is considered the deadliest and biggest terrorist outfit in the current era of Kashmir militancy. It carried out dozens of attacks across Jammu and Kashmir targeting Indian security forces, pro-Indian politicians, Hindu activists, non-Kashmiri migrant laborers, and Kashmiri pundits.

On Sunday, armed terrorists reportedly entered a camp where workers of a private company doing construction work on a tunnel project were staying, and launched the deadly attack.