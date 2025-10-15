Pakistan and the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, effective from 6:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time (5:30 PM Afghan time) on Wednesday, amid escalating border tensions that have resulted in dozens of casualties on both sides. The truce aims to halt hostilities and facilitate diplomatic talks to resolve underlying issues.

The announcement came from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, which stated that the ceasefire was agreed upon at Afghanistan’s request to de-escalate the situation and prevent further loss of life. However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid countered this in a post on X, claiming the ceasefire was implemented “at the request and insistence of the Pakistani side,” and that Afghan forces have been instructed to observe it unless violated.

د پاکستاني اړخ په غوښتنه او اصرار به نن ماښام له ۵ نیمو بجو څخه وروسته د دواړو هېوادونو تر منځ اوربند پلی شي.

اسلامي امارت هم خپلو ټولو ځواکونه ته هدایت کوي چې وروسته له ۵ نیمو بجو څخه تر هغه وخته چې چا تجاوز نه وي کړی اوربند مراعات کړي. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 15, 2025

As per reports, the ceasefire follows urgent pleas from Pakistan to Qatar and Saudi Arabia for mediation. Pakistani officials reportedly appealed to these Gulf nations to intervene and convince the Taliban administration to halt the fighting, emphasizing the need to avoid a full-scale war. This comes shortly after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a security pact, underscoring Islamabad’s efforts to leverage regional allies amid the crisis.

According to Afghan Taliban govt official, Abdul Haq Hamad, Pakistani officials contacted Qatar and Saudi and requested mediation. A Pakistani official reportedly urged them, “For God’s sake, stop Afghans from fighting.”

The Taliban official said, “Pakistan should understand that we will never remain silent in defending our sacred values, the Islamic system and our national interests. If any aggressor attacks us, we will respond in a way that becomes an example for future history.” Abdul Haq Hamad further said, “We have fought much longer distances and larger enemies and defeated them. This is a relatively easy phase for us.”

Brief Background on the Recent Conflict

Tensions along the Durand Line, the disputed border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, have simmered since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of harbouring militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group responsible for numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces. The latest escalation began last week when Pakistan conducted airstrikes on alleged TTP camps inside Afghanistan, prompting retaliatory fire from Afghan forces.

Early Wednesday, Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, specifically in the Spin Boldak district, reportedly killed at least 15 civilians and injured over 100, including women and children, according to Afghan officials. Taliban spokesperson Mujahid described the strikes as targeting residential areas, destroying homes and forcing retaliatory actions. Pakistan, in response, claimed its forces were defending against Taliban attacks on border posts that killed six paramilitary soldiers, and that it neutralized around 30 Taliban fighters.

The clashes intensified with unverified reports of Taliban fighters seizing Pakistani military equipment, including a T-55 tank, as shown in viral social media footage. Thousands of residents have been displaced, and major border crossings remain closed for over a week. Overall, the violence has claimed dozens of lives, including soldiers and civilians, exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the region.