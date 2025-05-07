State-sponsored farewell for a terrorist: Pakistan arranges funeral for Bilal terror camp chief with ISI and police in attendance

In yet another proof of link between the Pakistani establishment and terror outfits, the funeral arranged for Bilal terror camp chief, Yaqub Mughal, was attended by ISI officials and Pakistani Police.

Mughal was killed in the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces under ‘Operation Sindoor‘ to avenge the gruesome Pahalgam massacre by Pakistan-trained Islamic terrorists.

#BREAKING: Funeral of prayers for Terrorist Yaqub Mughal, head of Bilal Terror Camp in Pakistan. Pakistan ISI and Pakistan Police present in the funeral. pic.twitter.com/KbtsHmRnC3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 7, 2025

India on Wednesday carried out precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Nine sites were selected for Operation Sindoor, and all nine were reported to be successful. The operation was named Operation Sindoor to mark the barbarity of the Pahalgam attack by Pakistani terrorists on April 22, where Hindu male tourists were asked their religion and shot down while their wives and children watched.

The airstrikes also targeted JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan Punjab. Pakistani terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based Islamic terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, stated that 10 of his family members, including his elder sister and her family, have been killed in the Indian missile strike on Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.