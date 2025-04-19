Pakistan: Court hands death penalty to Christian man over ‘blasphemy’, no action against Muslim mob that burnt 26 Churches in Jaranwala

On Friday (18th April), an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad city of Pakistan handed death penalty to a Christian man, who was accused of ‘blasphemy’ in 2023.

The victim was accused of ‘desecrating’ Quran, which was later used as a pretext by violent Muslim mobs to burn down 26 Churches, homes and shops belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala.

No stern action was taken against the Muslim perpetrators but death penalty and a fine of PKR 30 lakhs was handed out to a Christian man accused of ‘blasphemy.’ He was additionally sentenced to 10-year imprisonment.

On Saturday (19th April), the victim’s lawyer Akmal Bhatti confirmed that he will file an appeal against the verdict of the Faisalabad anti-terrorism court.

For the unversed, Muslim mobs ran rampage in Punjab province’s Jaranwala on 16th August 2023 after alleging desecration of Quran.