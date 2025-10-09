Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pakistan: Muslim mob attacks police in Lahore after they attempt to arrest radical Islamic preacher Saad Rizvi

(Image via Dawn)

On Wednesday (8th October), violence erupted in Pakistan’s Lahore as the local police launched a crackdown on the headquarters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to arrest its chief Saad Rizvi.

As per the local media, three police constables were injured during the clashes as TLP supporters attacked the police with stones and iron rods. The police unleashed tear-gas shelling to bring the situation in control. Some videos on social media show TLP supporters holding spent bullet casings and tear gas shells.

Ironically, Pakistan does not recognise the state of Israel officially and has joined the Islamic ‘Ummah’ in accusing the country of committing ‘genocide’ of Palestinian Muslims, however, the Pakistani puppet government is opposed to TLP protesting against Israel.

This crackdown on the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan came after the outfit announced plans for a huge anti-Israel protest outside the US embassy on the coming Friday.

The Islamabad administration has started placing shipping containers at the Faizabad Interchange, the historical site of several TLP protests.

