Pakistan nominates US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after Asim Munir had a lunch at the White House

Couple of days after US President Donald Trump had a lunch with Pakistan’s Field Marshal, and effectively the ruler of the country, Asim Munir, Pakistan has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Notably, President Trump has shown his desire to get the prize on several occasions.

On their X account (which is withheld in India), the Pakistan government posted, “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

India has repeatedly said that Donald Trump had no role to play in the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Even Trump had admitted earlier this week that India and Pakistan decided to come to a ceasefire themselves.