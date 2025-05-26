Pakistan was informed 30 minutes after terror hubs were struck: S Jaishankar sets the record straight on Operation Sindoor timeline

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has set the record straight about the timeline of ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Union Minister, through the statement, has rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Pakistan was tipped off before the operation. “This is a dishonest misrepresentation of facts,” he said.

Speaking during the Consultative Committee Meeting (CCM) of the Ministry of External Affairs, the EAM said, “Pakistan was informed 30 minutes after terror hubs were struck.”

Detailing the timeline of the operation, he said, “The Foreign Secretary was briefed on the 1.30 am operation, which was followed by a PIB statement. Thereafter, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) told his counterpart in Pakistan about the operation.”

The operation was carried out on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7 as India destroyed 9 terror bases operating out of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK)