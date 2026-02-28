The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned Iran following a series of ballistic missile attacks on February 28, 2026, which targeted the UAE and other regional countries hosting U.S. military assets. The strikes, described by UAE officials as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, resulted in the death of at least one civilian, a Pakistani national, in Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian missiles were launched in apparent retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple incoming missiles in waves, preventing direct impacts. However, debris from the intercepted projectiles fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi, causing material damage and tragically killing one person.

The victim was confirmed as a Pakistani national, with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extending sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, expressing full solidarity in their grief. Emirates authorities emphasised that the targeting of civilians and civilian objects is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

In its official response, the UAE denounced the attacks in the strongest terms, labelling them a clear breach of the United Nations Charter. It affirmed full solidarity with affected brotherly nations, stressing that regional security is indivisible and that any infringement on one state’s sovereignty threatens the entire Gulf’s stability. The statement rejected the use of regional territories as arenas for settling broader disputes or escalating conflicts, warning of grave consequences for continued violations that could undermine global energy security and economic stability.

The UAE reiterated its call for restraint, diplomatic solutions, and serious dialogue as the path forward to de-escalate the crisis. At the same time, it underscored its full and legitimate right to respond in defence of its sovereignty, national security, and the safety of citizens and residents, in line with international law. Officials made clear that the UAE will not tolerate any compromise to its security.

The incident prompted temporary airspace closures in the UAE and neighbouring Gulf states, flight suspensions, and emergency alerts in Abu Dhabi. Explosions were reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, though no additional casualties were immediately confirmed.

This event marks a dangerous escalation in regional tensions, drawing in Gulf Arab nations amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran confrontations.