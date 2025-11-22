Pakistanis mock and celebrate death of Indian Air Force pilot after Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Airshow

As India’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas crashed at the Dubai Airshow yesterday (21st November), several Pakistani people and journalists were seen celebrating on social media on the unfortunate incident, in a display of blatant insensitivity and sadism.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, an Indian Air Force pilot who was flying the fighter jet, was killed in action after the aircraft nosedived during a flying display at the Dubai Air Show. Videos of the incident showed the jet manoeuvring seconds before it lost balance and went up in flames after hitting the ground. The pilot couldn’t eject from the jet.

However, the painful sight caused great amusement among Pakistanis, who expressed their joy at an Indian fighter jet crashing, something their entire military forces have not been able to do, on social media. A video of a Pakistani journalist laughing and rejoicing at the crashing of the Indian fighter jet is going viral on social media.

The Pakistani journalist who was present at the Airshow can be heard laughing and rejoicing after the tragic incident, because it was an Indian jet and an Indian pilot.

Right after the unfortunate Tejas crash in Dubai, a Pakistani journalist (clear from his dialect) posted a video shamelessly mocking the accident, saying “hum shaheed hone se bach gaye,” and even thanking God for the crash. Claims it’s the same jet that had an oil leak yesterday. pic.twitter.com/g0xs9YV09l — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 21, 2025

The journalist can be heard thanking Allah for the crash of the Indian jet while laughing heartily. He claimed that it was the same jet which had an oil leak the day before. He further expressed relief that the jet did not fall on him and that he was safe.

As soon as the news of the crash broke out, social media was flooded with posts and comments of Pakistani people spewing venom against India and ridiculing the capabilities of fighter jet and the pilot.

Pakistani "journalists" resort to derogatory comments after India's Tejas Crash at the Dubai Air show: pic.twitter.com/apMF5gwrMG — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 21, 2025

The vitriolic comments of the Pakistanis demonstrate their anger and frustration after their military forces faced bitter humiliation due to India’s military action during Operation Sindoor.