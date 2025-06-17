Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir faces chants of “shame on you mass murderer” in the US

Syed Asim Munir, who was promoted to Pakistan’s Field Marshal after facing embarrassment at the hands of India during ‘Operation Sindoor’, in currently on an official visit to the United States. Munir faced major embarrassment during his visit after a group of people shouted “shame on you, mass murderer” and “shame on you, dictator” upon his arrival at a hotel in Washington.

Asim Munir arrived in the US on Sunday, June 15, for a 5-day visit.

Earlier, fake news was floated that Asim Munir has been invited to attend the Military Parade on the occasion of 250th anniversary of the US Army. However, a White House official said, “This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited.”

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com