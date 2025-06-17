Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir faces chants of “shame on you mass murderer” in the US

Syed Asim Munir, who was promoted to Pakistan’s Field Marshal after facing embarrassment at the hands of India during ‘Operation Sindoor’, in currently on an official visit to the United States. Munir faced major embarrassment during his visit after a group of people shouted “shame on you, mass murderer” and “shame on you, dictator” upon his arrival at a hotel in Washington.

Asim Munir arrived in the US on Sunday, June 15, for a 5-day visit.

Pakistani Diaspora declare Asim Munir a Mass Murderer in United States. Munir faced protests by people of Pakistani origin in US. Protestors calling Munir a vulture said while he speaks about Kashmir he has failed inside Pakistan. Global embarrassment for Pakistan Army. pic.twitter.com/OT0rQnfjPl — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 17, 2025

Earlier, fake news was floated that Asim Munir has been invited to attend the Military Parade on the occasion of 250th anniversary of the US Army. However, a White House official said, “This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited.”