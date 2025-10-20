India’s BrahMos missile gave nightmares to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May this year. Boosting its precision strike capabilities further, India is set to induct the new 800-km extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile within two years.

In addition, the 200km Astra air-to-air missiles are also scheduled for production in 2026-27.

As per a TOI report, tests are underway for the 800-km BrahMos, with a modified ramjet engine coupled with other upgrades. This is to ensure full readiness of the non-nuclear conventional missiles by 2027-year end.

“The 800-km BrahMos is more or less developed in terms of the modifications to its ramjet engine. A few more tests are required to test the efficacy of its combination of internal INS (inertial navigation system) and external global navigation satellite systems to ensure high accuracy, resilience and resistance to jamming,” a source told TOI.

It must be recalled that during Operation Sindoor in May, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft launched the current 450-km range BrahMos missiles, which fly at nearly three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8, for the targeted strikes deep into Pakistan.