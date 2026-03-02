Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase, yet to recover from Operation Sindoor strikes, gets bombed again by the Taliban

Drones from the Afghan Air Force reportedly attacked crucial Pakistani military targets, including the Ghulni military bases, the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Corps headquarters in Quetta and the Khwazai Camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand Agency. These are regarded as crucial operational hubs and defence facilities for the nation.

The information was share by Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence on 1st March (Sunday). Pakistan declared “open war” on the Afghanistan Taliban on 27th February (Friday), following a dramatic increase in cross-border clashes.

Notably, efforts to reconstruct were still in progress at Nur Khan Airbase, which India had previously targeted during the instense “Operation Sindoor” last year. The restoration work is now further jeopardised by the recent assault which could result in additional damage.

“Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defence conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan targeting the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as several other significant Pakistani military facilities and command centers,” the official statement read.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ

فَمَنِ اعْتَدَىٰ عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَىٰ عَلَيْكُمْ



د ملي دفاع وزارت هوايي ځواکونو نن ورځ یوځل بیا د پاکستان راولپنډۍ نورخان اډه، بلوچستان کوټه ۱۲نمبر قول اردو، خیبر پښتونخوا مهمندو ایجنسي خویزو کمپ او… pic.twitter.com/tNGKTOECC2 — د ملي دفاع وزارت – وزارت دفاع ملی (@MoDAfghanistan2) March 1, 2026

“It should be emphasised that any further violations of our airspace or acts of aggression by hostile Pakistani elements will be met with a swift, decisive and proportionate response,” the ministry further warned. According to Taliban, the operation revealed vulnerabilities at the strategically important position.

The Afghan officials mentioned that the attacks resulted in “significant damage” based on first evaluations. They presented the assault as retaliation for aerial intrusions into Afghan territory by Pakistanis, including nocturnal and early-morning raids in Kabul, Bagram and other areas.

Afghan govt releases visuals of drone that was launched ystdy on Pakistan, including on Nur Khan airbase. https://t.co/HX8ptl37xg pic.twitter.com/iCYMazT1Zs — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 2, 2026

Taliban officials had previously asserted to have shot down a Pakistani fighter plane near Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan. According to an AFP report, the pilot parachuted from the plane and was apprehended alive. “A Pakistani fighter jet was shot down in the sixth district of Jalalabad city, and its pilot was captured alive,” revealed a policeman.

The latest developments transpired after Pakistan’s bombing of major Afghan cities, including the capital Kabul and claimed to have killed hundreds of Taliban troops.

On the other hand, Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that their forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and targeted “important military objectives” inside the country. The Afghan Taliban attacked several check posts along the border to avenge the air strikes carried out by Pakistan in their border areas. Pakistan responded by hitting targets in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia under “Operation Ghazab lil Haq.”