Pakistan’s rant against India at the UN Security Council turns out to be pointless, meeting concludes without any outcome

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting called by Pakistan to complain about the suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by India concluded without any outcome. After the closed door meeting, there was no statement or resolution passed by the Council.

The meeting was called after Pakistan, a non-Permanent member of the 15 nation Security Council requested “closed consultations” on the situation. The meeting took place just hours after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the India-Pakistan tensions have reached its most volatile point in years.

At the meeting, as its habit, Pakistan once again ranted about Kashmir. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, once again brought up the Kashmir issue to divert the attention from the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Iftikhar also termed India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty as an “act of aggression”,””. However, Pakistan’s rants evidently had no effect as the meeting concluded without any outcome.