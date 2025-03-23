Thursday, May 29, 2025

Pastor Bajinder Singh, accused of sexual harassment, seen assaulting woman in a viral video

Pastor Bajinder Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing a woman, has come under the scanner yet again for assaulting his employees.

In a CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, he was seen assaulting his employees. The viral video showed Singh flinging a bag at a man and then slapping him multiple times.

The self-styled preacher was also seen attacking a woman seated in his office. He first threw a pile of papers at the victim and then pushed and slapped her several times.

Pastor Bajinder Singh runs the Church of Glory and Wisdom and is known for fraud ‘miraculous healings.’ He was previously arrested for the rape of a woman in Zirakpur (Punjab) in July 2018. Prior to that, he was lodged in a jail in a murder case.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com