Pastor Bajinder Singh, accused of sexual harassment, seen assaulting woman in a viral video

Pastor Bajinder Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing a woman, has come under the scanner yet again for assaulting his employees.

In a CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, he was seen assaulting his employees. The viral video showed Singh flinging a bag at a man and then slapping him multiple times.

The self-styled preacher was also seen attacking a woman seated in his office. He first threw a pile of papers at the victim and then pushed and slapped her several times.

CCTV footage of self-styled Christian prophet Baljinder Singh’s office has gone viral, showing him beating his employees, including women. The footage is reportedly from February 2025. Notably, just a few days earlier, the Kapurthala Police had registered an FIR against him under… pic.twitter.com/x2JXF84JAt — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 23, 2025

Pastor Bajinder Singh runs the Church of Glory and Wisdom and is known for fraud ‘miraculous healings.’ He was previously arrested for the rape of a woman in Zirakpur (Punjab) in July 2018. Prior to that, he was lodged in a jail in a murder case.