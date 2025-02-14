‘Phone switched off, residence locked’: Mumbai Police says Ranveer Allahbadia is unreachable

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBicepsGuy is currently unreachable, Mumbai Police said on Friday. According to Mumbai Police officials, Ranveer Allahbadia’s phone is switched off and there is no communication between him and the police. When teams from Mumbai and Assam Police visited his residence, they found it locked.

The development comes a day after Mumbai Police issued a summons to BeerBiceps after he failed to appear at Khar Police Station on Wednesday to record his statement. The YouTuber was expected to present himself before the authorities today, February 14, but skipped it again.

“Teams of the Mumbai and Assam police visited Allahbadia’s flat in Versova this morning, but it was locked. Both teams then returned to Khar Police Station,” PTI quoted an unnamed police official as saying.

Previously, Allahbadia had requested the police to record his statement at his residence, but his plea was denied, and he was asked to appear at the police station instead. Following this, he approached the Supreme Court, challenging multiple FIRs filed against him across the country. The matter is expected to be heard within the next two to three days.

While Allahbadia has issued a brief apology, the investigation is still ongoing.

The first FIR was registered in Assam on February 11. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media that the Guwahati Police had lodged a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in inappropriate discussions on India’s Got Latent.

Subsequently, a case was filed against him in Indore and Mumbai.