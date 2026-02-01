On 1st February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Union Budget 2026 as historic, futuristic, and aspiration driven. Hailing the budget, PM Modi said it reflects women’s empowerment, accelerates reforms, strengthens India’s global role, and lays a strong foundation for a developed India by 2047.

‘A strong reflection of women’s power’

PM Modi stated that the budget carries a strong imprint of women’s empowerment. He noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has created history by presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time. He added that the budget symbolises opportunity, confidence, and the nation’s forward momentum.

This budget is the foundation for our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.#ViksitBharatBudget pic.twitter.com/PDhxvBzYfq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 1, 2026

Fuel for reforms and youth aspirations

PM Modi said the budget will infuse new energy and speed into India’s reform journey. He added that the path breaking reforms that have been announced will provide open skies for ambitious and talented youth. It will enable them to innovate, grow, and lead across sectors.

Trust based governance with fiscal discipline

He called Budget 2026 a unique one as it balances trust based governance and a human centric economic vision. PM Modi highlighted the focus on reducing fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while simultaneously pushing high capital expenditure and sustaining high growth.

Strengthening India’s global economic role

The Prime Minister said that India is not content with being merely the fastest growing economy. India is firmly committed to becoming the world’s third largest economy at the earliest. He emphasised that India’s role as a trusted democratic partner and reliable quality supplier is steadily expanding, especially after recent major trade agreements.

India is not content with simply being the fastest-growing economy.



India wants to become the world's third-largest economy. #ViksitBharatBudget pic.twitter.com/YKb3OzgW00 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 1, 2026

Boost to Make in India and sunrise sectors

PM Modi added that the budget provides a clear roadmap to accelerate ‘Make in India’ and the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. He described the support extended to sunrise sectors as unprecedented and cited initiatives including the biopharma mission, semiconductor mission 2.0, electronics component manufacturing, rare earth corridor development, focus on critical minerals, new textile schemes, high tech tool manufacturing, and creation of champion MSMEs.

MSMEs empowered to go global

In his address, PM Modi also talked about the support for micro, small and medium enterprises announced by the Finance Minister. He said that the budget will help MSMEs and traditional industries to expand their roots from local markets to global platforms. It will strengthen India’s manufacturing and export base exponentially.

Infrastructure push to accelerate growth

He added that major infrastructure initiatives announced in the budget, which include dedicated freight corridors, expansion of waterways, high speed rail corridors, focused development of tier two and tier three cities, and promotion of municipal bonds, will significantly speed up India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Youth centric budget with focus on jobs and innovation

PM Modi called Budget 2026 a “youth power budget”. He said it reflects young India’s thinking, dreams, determination, and pace. He added that the provisions in the budget will help create leaders, innovators, and creators across sections, while generating significant employment opportunities.

New opportunities in health, tourism, sports, and digital economy

During his address, PM Modi highlighted that several initiatives have been announced that will transform India, such as development of medical hubs, boosting the orange economy, tourism promotion especially in the Northeast, and expansion of the Khelo India mission. He also welcomed tax incentives that will help in making India a global data centre hub.

Focus on women, education, agriculture, and rural livelihoods

PM Modi pointed out that over ten crore women are not connected to self help groups across India. He said that Budget 2026 has prioritised building a modern ecosystem for women led enterprises. Furthermore, he highlighted that new hostels for girl students in every district will improve access to education. PM Modi also reiterated continued priority for agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and farmers linked to coconut, cashew, cocoa, and sandalwood cultivation.

AI driven support for farmers and rural entrepreneurship

The Prime Minister said tools such as ‘Bharat Vistaar AI’ will help farmers access information in their own languages, while enhanced focus on entrepreneurship in fisheries and animal husbandry will generate employment and self employment opportunities in rural areas.

‘An ambitious budget that addresses India’s aspirations’

At the end of his address, PM Modi once again congratulated the Finance Minister and her team for presenting a futuristic and sensitive budget that is focused on the welfare of villages, the poor, and farmers.