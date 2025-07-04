Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was conferred with Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the highest honour of the county. The Indian PM is on a two-day visit to the Caribbean island nation on the second leg of his ongoing five-nation tour.

PM Modi has become the fist foreign leader to be conferred with the award. This marks the 25th award by a country to the prime minister.

Christine Carla Kangaloo ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, conferred upon PM Modi the highest national award of the nation at a special ceremony held at the President’s House in Port of Spain. The event was attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar, members of her Cabinet, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago’. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians. https://t.co/eQjnGWHLxV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

PM Modi has been honoured for his statesmanship, for championing the priorities of the Global South and for his exceptional contribution to strengthening the relationship between India and Trinidad & Tobago.

Accepting the award on behalf of 140 crore people of India, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries. He underlined that these special ties were based on shared history and cultural heritage forged by Indians who arrived in the country 180 years ago. He affirmed his commitment to further deepening the bilateral partnership between India and Trinidad & Tobago.