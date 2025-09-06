PM Modi holds telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, discusses peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron today. A press release by the PMO said that the two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors including economic, defence, science, technology and space.

PM Modi and president Macron also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

They exchanged views on recent efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in February 2026, and looked forward to welcoming President Macron in India.

Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability.

Talking about the conversion, PM Modi posted on X saying that they reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. He added that they exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. “The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability,” he said.

President Emmanuel Macron also posted about the phone call on X, saying, “I presented him the outcome of the work we carried out with President Zelensky and our partners of the Coalition of the Willing last Thursday in Paris.” He added that India and France share the same determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Macron further added, “Building on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue moving forward together to trace this path toward peace.”

PM Modi’s phone call came 2 days after he had a joint phone call with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday. The Ukraine issue was discussed in that call also, with Ursula von der Leyen saying that India has an important role to play in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.