PM Modi inaugurates Micron’s Rs 22,516-crore semiconductor facility in Sanand, marking a major leap in India’s chip ambitions

PM Modi is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art semiconductor ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) facility established by Micron Technology in Sanand today (Saturday, 28th February). He will address a public gathering after inaugurating the semiconductor facility.

The project will mark a significant milestone in India’s ambitions of achieving self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing. At the semiconductor facility, the commercial production and shipment of the first Made-in-India semiconductor memory modules will take place. Memory and storage products, such as Solid State Drives (SSDs) and RAM modules, will be manufactured at the facility.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the project was approved in September 2025, under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The ISM is a flagship initiative of the central government, aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The facility was set by Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited at a cost of ₹22,516 crore.

The facility, once fully developed, will feature around 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world’s largest raised-floor cleanrooms. Amid the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions, fueled by the advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing, the facility will cater to customers across the world.

The semiconductor facility will convert advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND semiconductor wafers from Micron’s global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products. The products will be sold globally.

While enabling semiconductor manufacturing in India, the facility will also provide employement at a large scale. Bachelor’s and Master’s degree holders in subjects like electrical engineering, computer science, materials science, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and physics will be able to get job opportunities at the facility. The job positions at the facility will include positions of Process Engineer, Equipment Engineer, Device Engineer, Circuit Design Engineer, Mask Design Engineer, Software Engineer, Materials Engineer and Electrical Engineer.

How semiconductors will be manufactured at the facility

The Sanand semiconductor facility is an ATMP facility, which means that the final stages of semiconductor production, including Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging, will take place here.

Semiconductor production begins with the extraction of pure Silicon from sand. The extracted Silicon is then melted to form a cylindrical structure called an ingot. An ingot is further sliced into thin discs, which are called wafers. Thereafter, electrical circuits are etched on these wafers in fabrication plants, using advanced processes such as photolithography. Multiple layers are deposited and patterned to create transistors, which form the basis of memory and logic circuits. In the next step, these wafers are then cut into small square-shaped pieces, which are known as chips.

Then comes the role of an ATMP facility like the one at Sanand. Here, the chip is mounted onto a substrate and connected using fine wiring. At this stage, the chip’s speed, memory capacity, and performance are thoroughly tested to ensure quality and reliability. Then, each chip is labelled with detailed information, including specifications and identification codes. And lastly, the chip is sealed in a protective casing, which makes it fit for integration into electronic devices and shipment to global markets.