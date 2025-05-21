PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first 9000 hp locomotive in Dahod, Gujarat 

PM Modi is going to inaugurate India’s first 9000 horsepower locomotive engine in Dahod, Gujarat, during his Gujarat visit on May 26-27. As per reports, the locomotive manufacturing facility has been built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crores. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to manufacture 1200 engines in the next decade, and create at least 10,000 jobs.

Aimed at enhancing freight transport across the nation, the locomotive manufacturing facility is a major milestone under the Make In India initiative.

PHOTO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) will unveil India’s first 9000 HP electric locomotive at Dahod, Gujarat, marking a major milestone under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Built with a ₹20,000 crore investment, this state-of-the-art facility will produce 1,200 engines over… pic.twitter.com/6ZQE0GS37Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2025

The rolling stock manufacturing facility in Dahod, was established under the PPP model in a partnership with Siemens. The 9000 hp locomotives can carry cargo weighing up to 4600 tons. The locomotives will be both for Indian usage and export to other nations.

Siemens to deliver 1,200 Electric Locomotives of 9000 HP and provide 35 years of full-service maintenance. It will be manufactured in Dahod, Gujarat.#MakeinIndia pic.twitter.com/q5pxe50diu — Lakshmisha K S (@lakshmishaks) April 7, 2023

The electric-powered locomotives will have an average speed of 75 km per hour. The maintenance work will be carried out at depots of Kharagpur, Visakhapatnam, Raipur and Pune. Siemens will make the engines and will also maintain them for 35 years under the contract.