Wednesday, July 30, 2025

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first 9000 hp locomotive in Dahod, Gujarat 

PM Modi is going to inaugurate India’s first 9000 horsepower locomotive engine in Dahod, Gujarat, during his Gujarat visit on May 26-27. As per reports, the locomotive manufacturing facility has been built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crores. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to manufacture 1200 engines in the next decade, and create at least 10,000 jobs. 

Aimed at enhancing freight transport across the nation, the locomotive manufacturing facility is a major milestone under the Make In India initiative. 

The rolling stock manufacturing facility in Dahod, was established under the PPP model in a partnership with Siemens. The 9000 hp locomotives can carry cargo weighing up to 4600 tons. The locomotives will be both for Indian usage and export to other nations.

The electric-powered locomotives will have an average speed of 75 km per hour. The maintenance work will be carried out at depots of Kharagpur, Visakhapatnam, Raipur and Pune. Siemens will make the engines and will also maintain them for 35 years under the contract.

