Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (11th October) attended a special agricultural programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, where he interacted with farmers from across the country. He launched two major schemes worth ₹35,440 crore for farmers at the event.

These include the ₹24,000 crore “Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana” and the ₹11,440 crore “Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses Production.” The newly launched initiatives aim to promote crop diversification, improve storage capacity, expand irrigation facilities, and boost self-sufficiency in pulse production.

Along with these, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing projects worth over ₹5,450 crore, along with new projects worth ₹815 crore.

These projects include setting up cold chain facilities, IVF labs, fish feed plants, and dairy-related infrastructure across different parts of the country. Prime Minister Modi also distributed certificates to farmers and directly met with people who have been beneficiaries of different government schemes related to the cultivation of pulses during the event.

The Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana has the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augmenting post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improving irrigation facilities and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts. The Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses Production is aimed at improving productivity levels of pulses, expanding the area under pulse cultivation, strengthening the value chain – procurement, storage, processing – and ensuring reduction of losses.

The Prime Minister also addressed the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Shri Jayaprakash Narayan Ji and Bharat Ratna Shri Nanaji Deshmukh and called him the voice of rural India. “We are working day and night for the welfare of our farmers, cattle rearers and fishermen.” He further said, “It is a proud moment for me to launch projects worth thousands of crores for them from Delhi today.”

Highlighting the importance of agriculture in India’s growth story, Modi said farming has always been a key part of the country’s development journey. “It is essential that agriculture keeps pace with changing times and receives continuous government support. Unfortunately, previous governments neglected farmers and left agriculture to struggle on its own, which weakened our rural economy. But after 2014, we began the process of strengthening and modernising India’s agriculture sector,” he added.