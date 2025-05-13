On Tuesday, May 13, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Air Base in Punjab. Notably, Adampur is one of the air bases online Pakistan propaganda machinery had claimed they have destroyed during the recent conflict. While PM’s visit to the base boosted confidence of Indian forces stationed there, it also put to rest Pakistan’s fake claims that they have destroyed the base.

Pakistan had also claimed that they have destroyed S-400 Air Defence System of India, even that balloon was punctured when PM Modi was clicked standing right in front of the intact S-400.

Notably, Adampur is India’s second largest airbase.

Following the visit, PM Modi posted on X, “It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. pic.twitter.com/RYwfBfTrV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur. pic.twitter.com/G9NmoAZvTR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

PM Modi also shared visuals from his visit to Adampur.