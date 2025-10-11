The government of India is making a serious attempts to establish domestic digital and social media platforms in an effort to minimise the nation’s reliance on foreign technology. The move was among the main points of action that resulted from a top-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior bureaucrats convened on October 6 in New Delhi, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The Indian Express report mentioned that on October 9, Dr TV Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary, sent a letter to top officials, requesting them to begin taking action on 28 points discussed at the meeting. Among the primary objectives is the development of a strong ecosystem for developing digital and social media platforms in India. Officials have been instructed to educate youth in creating such platforms and establishing digital infrastructure at home.

The report added that Somanathan also recommended “reverse engineering” as an effective way to enhance technological growth and innovation in the nation. Some of the other action points were enhancing the communication strategy of the government, elevating sectors such as education, sports, and tourism to global standards, and positioning Indian talent and institutions among the best in international rankings.

The development occurs at a time when India has almost 969 million users of the internet, the majority of whom use foreign platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X. The push for local innovation also aligns with his recent push for people to use swadeshi (Indian made) goods, particularly following the US imposing a 50% tax on certain Indian products.

Indian firms like Zoho are already making a presence felt. Zoho’s messaging application Arattai is becoming a homegrown alternative to WhatsApp. Even high-profile ministers, including IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Home Minister Amit Shah, have adopted Zoho’s Indian-made application for official purposes.

Still, India’s social media landscape is dominated by international tech giants. The government hopes that encouraging local innovation will break this stranglehold, particularly after various Indian alternatives such as Koo were unable to last.

The Cabinet Secretary also urged ministries to strengthen their communication systems to respond quickly to breaking news and public discussions on social media. Secretaries have been asked to review their media strategies weekly and involve Indian Information Service officers to improve public messaging.