On the auspicious fourth day of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects totalling over ₹1,22,100 crore in Banswara, Rajasthan. The event, held in this tribal-dominated region, was imbued with symbolic overtones linking cultural reverence and modern infrastructure ambitions.

Addressing a gathering from the sacred precincts of Maa Tripura Sundari and Maa Mahi, the Prime Minister emphasized that the “waters of Mahi” represent the resilience of India’s tribal populace. He paid homage to local folk heroes Mahayogi Govind Guru Ji, Maharana Pratap, and Raja Bansia Bhil as part of the day’s ceremonial narrative.

In his address, Modi declared that energy generation has taken centre stage, announcing power projects worth ₹90,000 crore across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. He affirmed that from solar to nuclear, India is “scaling new heights in power generation capacity.”

Among the flagship initiatives is the 2800 MW Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (valued at roughly ₹42,000 crore, to be executed by Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI). This nuclear power venture, comprised of four indigenous 700 MW reactors, is part of a broader “fleet mode” deployment strategy in India’s nuclear programme.

It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country supplying reliable base load energy and will strengthen India’s position in the environmental stewardship and evolving nuclear energy landscape. This project comprises four indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors with advanced safety features, designed and developed by NPCIL.

In addition, PM Modi inaugurated or laid foundation for solar energy projects worth approximately ₹19,210 crore and transmission infrastructure projects worth ₹13,180 crore under the Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) initiative. Under this initiative, the govt aims to develop 181.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 across eight states.

The power transmission projects include power transmission lines and Grid Substations in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Feeder Level Solarization projects of 3517 MW, worth over ₹16,050 crore, in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme (Component C). The agricultural feeders are being solarized to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable irrigation power benefitting lakhs of farmers by lowering electricity costs, cutting irrigation expenses, and promoting rural energy self-reliance.

In a major boost to Ramjal Setu Link Project and furthering his vision of water security, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple water resources projects in Rajasthan worth over ₹20,830 crore. This include various feeders from Isarda, construction of Mor Sagar artificial reservoir in Ajmer district and its feeder from Chittorgarh, pump house at Bisalpur Dam, rejuvenation of Khari feeder and various other feeder canal works. The PM also inaugurated Isarda Dam, Dholpur Lift Project, Takli Project among others.

In line with his commitment to safe and clean drinking water for all, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for major drinking water supply projects, worth over ₹5,880 crore, in Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Churu, Ajmer, Bhilwara districts among others under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

PM Modi further laid the foundation stone of construction of flyovers at Bharatpur city, a bridge over the Banas River, and 116 Atal Pragati Path projects. He also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple road projects related to National and State Highways in Barmer, Ajmer, Dungarpur districts among others. These projects worth over Rs 2,630 crore will improve regional road connectivity, ensure smoother traffic and enhance road safety.

He also inaugurated a 250-bed RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, an IT Development and E-Governance Centre in Jaipur, sewerage system including treatment plants and pumping stations in Makrana city, and sewerage and water supply project in Mandawa and Jhunjhunu district.

During his visit, PM Modi flagged off three trains, Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner & Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur & Delhi Cantt and Udaipur City – Chandigarh Express.

At the event, PM Modi distributed more than 15,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in Government departments and organizations in Rajasthan. These include over 5770 animal attendants, 4190 junior assistants, 1800 junior instructors, 1460 junior engineers, 1200 third-grade level-2 teachers among others.