Popular X user gets notice from Kolkata Police for sharing ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme of Mamata Banerjee, Cyber Crime dept says meme violates IT Act

The Kolkata Police is often in the news for sending notices to social media users over trivial issues. The latest is a notice to an X user BefittingFacts for sharing a popular meme with the face of Mamata Banerjee morphed in it.

The used BefttingFacts had shared the popular ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme from Vivah movie, which has the image of actress Amrita Rao offering a glass of water. The meme had the face of Mamata Banerjee morphed on it, saying she she offering water to the cyber crimes branch of Kolkata police because they must have been tired after sending notices to social media users.

As per @DCCyberKP, This meme violates IT Act 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Kq7Nu2SQ62 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 7, 2024

The post with the meme has been flagged by X because the office of the DCP Cyber Crimes, Kolkata Police has reported to X that the meme violates India’s Information Technology Act.

It is notable here that in May this year, the Kolkata Police had got severe online flak after sending a notice to a social media user, asking them to immediately disclose their identity and address over a meme featuring Mamata Banerjee. Thousands of social media users had started sharing the same meme and asking the Kolkata Police to come after them. Eventually, the Kolkata Police deleted their ‘notice’ post.