Monday, May 6, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Kolkata Police deletes “summons” to X user for sharing a popular meme featuring West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after facing online backlash 

The tweet was deleted after Kolkata Police faced online backlash over its post, with several X users sharing the videos on their respective timeline and slamming the police for its 'overreaction' and 'intolerance' to seek personal details of an X user over the video.

OpIndia Staff
Kolkata Police X user Mamata Banerjee video
Kolkata Police deletes tweet seeking details of an X user who shared a spoof video featuring Mamata Banerjee
2

The Kolkata Police has deleted its tweet seeking details of an X user for sharing a popular meme featuring West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after drawing online flak. 

The tweet was deleted after Kolkata Police faced online backlash over its post, with several X users sharing the videos on their respective timelines and slamming the police for its ‘overreaction’ and ‘intolerance’ to seek personal details of an X user over the video.

Kolkata Police deletes tweet after online backlash

Many social media users shared the video quoting the police’s tweet seeking details of the X user who had shared the meme featuring Mamata Banerjee.

The official X account of the DCP Crime Branch of Kolkata Police on Monday asked a social media user to disclose his identity, including his name and residence, after he shared a spoof video on CM Mamata Banerjee on the microblogging platform. 

“You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action u/s 42 CrPC,” the official X account of the DCP Crime Branch of Kolkata Police tweeted.

The tweet was in response to a spoof video on Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and the chief of Trinamool Congress. The video, which shows Mamata Banerjee dancing to a song, had gone viral on social media and garnered over 400 retweets.

“It has been observed that you are using social media for posting offensive, malicious and inciting posts,” a notice to the said user by Kolkata Police said. “You are hereby directed to delete the above-mentioned post and also refrain from such acts failing which you will be liable for strict penal action under the relevant provision of laws.”

