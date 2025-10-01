The Sambhal police recently busted a major medical racket in the district, including a network of doctors, pharmacists and morgue staff, who are accused of altering post-mortem reports to protect murderers, frame innocents, or to claim insurance and issuing forged registration certificates for clinics to be run illegally by quacks, all in exchange for money.

As part of the investigation into the racket, the health department officials, accompanied by magistrates and police personnel, raided and sealed 31 health facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres in Chandausi, Bahjoi, Junwai, Raisatti, Hayatnagar, Asmauli, Gunnaur, Rajpura, and Dhanauri, on September 16, 2025. Four accused were arrested by the police in connection with the racket, and 19 FIRs were filed.

Forged registration documents

Speaking to the media, Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said, "A case was registered on Thursday against seven members of the gang; Jagatpal, Prem Singh, Bablu Giri, Sangam Kumar, Nitendra Nath Gupta, Rajeev Kaushik and Gaurav Bansal, under BNS sections 308 (extortion), 318 (deception byby fraud), 338 (forgery), and relevant sections of the National Medical Commission Act. Four of them -- Jagatpal, Prem Singh, Bablu Giri and Sangam Kumar -- have been arrested".

ASP Anukriti Singh, who is leading the investigation in the case, disclosed that the gang charged an annual renewal fee between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh for protecting the unlicensed health facilities and quacks from scrutiny. The gang also took money for permitting to reopen health facilities which were sealed for botched surgeries or deaths.

The investigation has also exposed a major fake registration certificate racket. According to police, in one of the cases, Krishna Nursing Home, Gunnaur, was found operating on a registration number belonging to a fertility clinic in Kanpur. Accused Jagatpal had procured the registration number for ₹4 lakh.

Altered post-mortem and other medical reports

As per reports, the racket came to the notice of the police administration for the first time in June this year, following the arrest of a pharmacist at Bahjoi Community Health Centre. The pharmacist named Madhur Arya was accused of tampering with the postmortem report of a 19-year-old woman to show her death as a suicide. Investigation against Arya revealed that he was involved in altering multiple medical reports in the past, including changing the age of rape victims to help the accused evade charges under the POCSO Act.

A forensic scan of Arya's mobile phone exposed a trail of chats, scanned reports, voice notes and monetary transactions in several cases. Medical reports constitute an important piece of evidence in criminal cases and can shift the entire course of the case. As per the Times of India, in several cases, the accused removed signs of struggle, changed the causes of death, and even disappeared medical files for an amount of ₹50,000.

District Magistrate Rajinder Pensiya has reportedly denied the involvement of senior officials in the racket. He said that the entire racket was being run by the lower-level staff. However, the arrestees include drivers and ward boys working for nodal officers responsible for anti-quack operations and issuing registration numbers.