Video of American Professor explaining how NATO provoked Russia-Ukraine war goes viral

A video of American Professor Jeffrey Sachs, explaining the role of the United States and the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in provoking the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has gone viral on social media.

Jeffrey Sachs, who worked as an economist, public policy analyst and academic, made the revelation during a Q&A session at the Cambridge Union on 30th October 2024.

“This is not an attack by Putin on Ukraine in the way that we are told every day. This started in 1990. James Baker III, our Secretary of State, said to Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move one inch eastward if you agreed to German unification. The US then cheated on this, starting in 1994 when Clinton signed off on a plan to expand NATO all the way to Ukraine. This is when the so-called neocons took power,” he emphasised.

“The expansion of NATO started in 1999 with Poland, Hungary, and Czech Republic. Then the US led the bombing of Serbia in 1999. That was use of NATO to bomb a European capital, Belgrade, 78 straight days to break the country apart. The Russians didn’t like that very much. But even Putin started out pro-European, pro-American actually, asked maybe we should join NATO when there was still the idea of some kind of mutually respectful relationship. 9-11 came. Then came Afghanistan. And the Russians said, yeah, we’ll support you,” the American Professor continued.

🚨 WATCH: Jeffrey Sachs tells the cold, hard truth how the US and NATO provoked war in Ukraine in 4 minutes



"It started in 1990, when US Secretary of State James Baker said to Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move one inch eastward…



The US then cheated on this, starting… pic.twitter.com/Y5nbNi0Db6 — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) November 12, 2024

“We understand to root out terror. In 2002, the United States unilaterally walked out of the anti-ballistic missile treaty. What it did was trigger the US putting in missile systems in Eastern Europe that Russia views as a dire, direct threat to national security by making possible a decapitation strike of missiles that are a few minutes away from Moscow. In 2004-05, we engaged in a soft regime change operation in Ukraine – the so-called first colour revolution,” he added.

Jeffrey Sachs stated, “But in 2009, Yanukovych won the election, and he became president in 2010 on the basis of neutrality for Ukraine. So in February 22nd, 2014, the United States participated actively in the overthrow of Yanukovych…The U.S. then said, OK, now NATO is really going to enlarge. And Putin kept saying, stop, you promised no NATO enlargement. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, seven more countries in the not one inch eastward.”

He highlighted, “On December 15th, 2021, Putin put on the table a draft Russia-U.S. security agreement. The basis of it is no NATO enlargement. The special military operation started. And five days later, Zelensky says, OK, OK, neutrality. And then the United States and Britain said, no way. You guys fight on. We got your back. We don’t have your front. You’re all going to die. But we got your back.”

“That’s 600,000 deaths now of Ukrainians since Boris Johnson flew to Kyiv to tell them to be brave. Absolutely ghastly. We have to understand we’re not dealing with, as we’re told every day, with this madman like Hitler. This is completely bogus, fake history that is a purely PR narrative of the U.S. government. We’re playing games here,” Jeffrey Sachs concluded.