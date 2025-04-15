Pune: Mother films her own daughter while bathing, circulates video on social media for ‘revenge’ after the teenage girl exposed mom’s affair 

In Pune, a 36-year-old woman and her 24-year-old boyfriend have been arrested for secretly filming the woman’s teenage daughter who is 14 years old.

The teenage girl was filmed while bathing and changing clothes by her own mother who then proceeded to circulate the video on social media. As per reports, the woman was in an extramarital affair with the 24-year-old man, a daily wage worker. The woman’s daughter had objected to the affair and confronted her.

To ‘silence’ the daughter, the woman hatched a plan along with her boyfriend to film her while bathing and humiliate her among relatives and acquaintances. The girl, a class 8 student, was contacted by her aunt in January and was informed that her videos in a vulnerable position are being circulated on social media groups. The child then approached the police for help.

Bibvewadi police have informed that, upon investigation and tracing the videos by technical teams, they discovered that the video was taken from the mother’s phone, and was uploaded on social media sites by the same phone. The woman and her boyfriend were arrested at a hotel in Khadakwalsa after several months of searching.